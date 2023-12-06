DALLAS (KDAF) — The University of Texas and University of Oklahoma have agreed to a contract extension that will keep the historic Allstate Red River Rivalry football game at the Cotton Bowl through 2036, the schools announced Wednesday.

The City of Dallas has also agreed to make the single largest investment in the Cotton Bowl Stadium’s history with an estimated $140-million, two-year renovation project with sweeping enhancements, elevating the fan experience.

Improvements to Cotton Bowl Stadium include widening concourses and adding escalators, increasing fans’ comfort level while entering and exiting the stadium. This will also include renovations to concessions and restrooms, plus increasing the number of hospitality areas and premium environments, which will enhance the speed of service for fans during events. The first phase of renovations to the west side of the stadium is to be completed by September 2026.

“We’re thrilled we’ve been able to extend the contract and continue our partnership with Oklahoma, the State Fair of Texas and the City of Dallas on our great game,” said UT Vice President and Lois and Richard Folger Athletics Director Chris Del Conte. “There is absolutely nothing like the Allstate Red River Rivalry game, and with all of its history, tradition and pageantry, it needs to stay in the Cotton Bowl. So many memories have been made by generations of fans at the iconic stadium surrounded by the spectacle that is the State Fair of Texas, and we’re excited to be continuing that long into the future.”

“The relationship between the storied Allstate Red River Rivalry and the venerable Cotton Bowl is one-of-kind regardless of sport,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “Our new agreement guarantees this historic legacy of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at the State Fair of Texas will stretch into a second century. Millions of fans throughout the years have cheered, in-person, for the Sooners or Longhorns on what’s become almost sacred ground. It only makes sense for us to do all we can with our partners to keep that tradition alive but also continue to improve upon the experience and access for our fans. The stadium renovations will be extensive, and we can’t wait for our fans to experience the enhancements.”

The long and storied rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma goes back to 1900 and the two teams played for the 119th time in 2023. It was the 95th consecutive year the game was played at a neutral site, equal distance from both schools, while the rivals have met on the grounds of the State Fair since 1929 and in the Cotton Bowl Stadium since it was built in 1930.