DALLAS (KDAF) — In about 22 days, North Texans will witness the return of the greatest interstate rivalry in all of college football, the Red River Rivalry Showdown.

Even though this year’s matchup isn’t until Oct. 8, it’s never too early to plan your weekend. So, in the spirit of preparation, here are some events and specials going on in North Texas.

Happiest Hour

Happiest Hour, the largest patio and bar in Dallas, will host entertainment-filled events all weekend for the TX v. OU game from Friday, October 7 through Sunday, October 9! Happiest Hour will be the ultimate destination for fans of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners with live DJs, special activations, a big screen for the game and more!

Starting Friday, the Rivalry weekend celebration party begins with live entertainment! Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Red River Rivalry Weekend continues at Happiest Hour with the Big Game pregame tailgate starting at 9 a.m. Happiest Hour is setting up two 40ft LED screens, a state-of-the-art sound system and the venue features 40+ big screen TVs throughout the space. Happiest Hour will also feature pre-game and halftime entertainment. Mouthwatering BBQ from their big smoker will be served up to go with the 50+ beers on tap.

Later in the evening following the game, Happiest Hour will host the biggest post-game party in Dallas featuring entertainment including live DJs. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Sunday the party keeps going with Happiest Hour’s NFL Hangover party including all the games on multiple screens, 40ft LED screens, curated brunch food and large format ice cold drinks. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the Cowboys vs The Rams on the Big Screen later in the day.

Tickets for the events during Red River Rivalry weekend go on sale Friday, Sept 16th at 10 a.m. here: https://www.happiesthourdallas.com. VIP Bottle and table service is available as well. To book please email vip@happiesthourdallas.com.



Address: Happiest Hour 2616 Olive St., Dallas, TX 75201

Website: https://www.happiesthourdallas.com

Phone number: 972-528-0067

Happiest Hour



Toussaint Brasserie

Celebrate the Red River Rivalry at Toussaint Brasserie where the restaurant will be serving specialty drinks in honor of each team for the Texas vs. OU game on Saturday, October 8th. Texas fans can enjoy “The Longhorn Imperialist” made with bourbon, orange, and ginger while Oklahoma fans can indulge in the “Sooner Spirit”prepared with vodka, triple sec, and grenadine. In addition to these specials, Toussaint will be serving up their regular brunch menu from 10 am – 3 pm!

Address: Renaissance Saint Elm Dallas Downtown Hotel Toussaint Brasserie 1907 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75201

Website: toussaintdallas.com

Phone number: (214) 765-2311

Toussaint Brasserie

JAXON

Enjoy a tailgate experience like no other at Jaxon! You will never miss a second of the game while watching it on their patio big screen or 28 other TVs playing the game throughout the beer garden. For $50 attendees can access the second floor at Jaxon Beer Garden, enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, and sip on any drink from their specialty cocktail menu with one drink ticket anytime from 10 am – 4 pm. Guests can expect to enjoy live music on the lawn area of the district from 10 am – 10 pm and fan-favorite beverages such as:

Tito’s Pre-game Bloody Mary: Tito’s Vodka, house bloody mix, all the Fixin’s ($10) (Brunch Only)

Texas Water: Tito’s vodka, mandarin, citrus, agave, and sparkling water ($11)

Sooner Water: Hibiscus-infused Aperol, silver tequila, citrus, and sparkling mineral water ($11)

Onda Tequila Selters ($7/$35)

Miller Lite drafts ($4)

Shot Special: Tito’s vodka, strawberry, jalapeño, citrus, and agave ($7)

To buy tickets go to: https://www.prekindle.com/event/23551-red-river-showdown-tailgate-dallas

Address: Jaxon Beer Garden 311 S Akard St., Dallas, TX 75202

Website: https://jaxonbeergarden.com

Phone number: (214) 838-1422

JAXON

The Exchange

The Exchange, the innovative culinary destination located in downtown Dallas in the heart of the AT&T Discovery District, will be hosting the ultimate tailgate in honor of Texas vs. OU Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 8th. Attendees will be able to experience watching the game like never before on the District’s 104ft media wall. From 10 am – 4 pm guests who purchase tickets for $50 are granted access to The Second Floor at The Exchange, a $20 gift card for food within the hall, and 2 drinks tickets good for any of the specialty cocktails on the menu. Guests can expect to enjoy entertainment including DJs and live music on the lawn area of the District from 10 am – 10 pm and fan-favorite beverages such as:

Tito’s Pre-game Bloody Mary: Tito’s Vodka, house bloody mix, all the Fixin’s ($10) (Brunch Only)

Texas Water: Tito’s vodka, mandarin, citrus, agave, and sparkling water ($11)

Sooner Water: Hibiscus-infused Aperol, silver tequila, citrus, and sparkling mineral water ($11)

Onda Tequila Selters ($7/$35)

Miller Lite drafts ($4)

Shot Special: Tito’s vodka, strawberry, jalapeño, citrus, and agave ($7)

To buy tickets go to: https://www.prekindle.com/event/61627-red-river-showdown-at-the-hardshake-dallas

Address: The Exchange Food Hall 211 S Akard St., Dallas, TX 75202

Website: https://theexchangehall.com

Phone number: (972) 268-7605

The Exchange

Legacy Hall

Legacy Hall is hosting a Red River Watch Party for the Texas vs Oklahoma game on Saturday, October 8th beginning at 10am.

The watch party is free to attend. For the best game day views and guaranteed seating in front of the 24ft LED screen, reserve a table in The Box Garden here. Each table purchase includes reserved seating, one beer bucket, and team spirit swag. For the die hard fans VIP Balcony Lounge packages are available with dedicated cocktail service and soft seating. For larger parties email events@legacyfoodhall.com to reserve an entire section.

The following bars and eateries will open early:

Whisk & Eggs

Mallow Box

Dock Local

Brunch Club

Roots Chicken Shak

Son of A Butcher

Philly Special

Velvet Taco

The Italian Job

Whether you’re singing Boomer Sooner or yelling Hook Em Horns, Legacy Hall is the place to be on game day. RSVP here.

Address: Legacy Hall 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano, TX 75024

Website: https://www.legacyfoodhall.com/

Phone number: (972) 846-4255

Legacy Hall

The Adolphus

Cheer on your favorite team with a limited edition game day burger! Rodeo Bar will feature two specialty burgers for the Texas vs Oklahoma game on Saturday, October 8th. The Hook ‘Em Burger is made with a Texas beef patty smash seared with bacon and deep fried french onions on a potato bun. The Boomer Burger is an Oklahoma style onion burger with thinly shaved onions smashed into the beef patty with smRB sauce and American cheese on a potato bun.

The game will also be on at The Adolphus Rooftop pool, Pool Adolphus. Cabana’s will offer live streaming of all college football games on Saturday, October 8th. Cabana reservations include a cooler, liquor, 6-pack, and swag. Grab a drink, relax, and catch a tan while you cheer on your favorite team! Book your cabana here.

The Adolphus will also be serving walking mimosas from Otto’s and The Lobby Bar. The Social Lobby will be hosting live music as well.

Address: The Adolphus Hotel 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202

Website: https://www.adolphus.com

Phone number: (214) 742-8200

Adolphus Hotel