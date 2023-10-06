The video above is from a previous segment .

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Oklahoma Sooners are going against the UT Longhorns as one of college football’s biggest historic rivalries. The game will take place at the Cotton Bowl and for those who want to join in on the excitement we have a few events you may want to keep in mind.

Annual Texas Pep Rally at the OU Club of Dallas | Oct. 6

Let’s start at home base. This event is open to the public and will include the Pride of Oklahoma marching band, the spirit squad, mascots and more. Drinks and food are available for purchase. Click here for more information.

Red River Sing-Off | Oct. 6

The University of Oklahoma Men’s Glee Club and the University of Texas Longhorn Singers go head to head in their yearly musical battle at the Galleria. The ensembles will perform at midday for interested shoppers as well as supporters of both teams. More information here.

Red River Showdown Watch Party | Oct. 7

This will take place at Gilley’s Dallas Saloon. Watch the game with others and drink at the bar! A food truck will also be provided by Curbside Culinary.

Red River Rivalry: TX/OU Afterparty | Oct. 7

This will be at the Dahlia Bar & Bistro for after the big win! 21+ More information can be found here.

Party at At & T Discovery District Plaza | Oct. 7

Watch the game from a 104-foot media as you cheer on your favorite team. Enjoy good atmosphere paired with food and drinks at the Exchange hall and more.

Spend Rivalry Weekend at Trinity Groves | Oct. 7

“ArtPark is hosting an EPIC viewing party for the Texas vs. OU Rivalry Weekend Game!” their website reads. The weekend will be filled with beer buckets, themed drinks and delicious food! More information here.

More Watch Parties | Oct. 7

Longhorn Ice House

Bottled Blonde Dallas

Happiest Hour – Rivalry Weekend