The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Red Bull Batalla, the largest Spanish-language freestyle rap competition series in the world, makes its last U.S. stop of the year in Dallas on Nov. 11 with the USA Final!



The nation’s best Spanish-speaking lyricists compete in this bracket-style tournament, each fighting to be crowned the best Spanish-speaking MC in the country while securing a spot in the World Final in Columbia this December.

Batalla will feature sixteen of today’s top Spanish-speaking rap lyricists competing in this bracket-style tournament with hopes to win the title of the nation’s best lyricist along with a spot in the 2023 World Final hosted in Columbia. With almost half of the MCs actually based in the Lone Star State (and 2 from the DFW area!), it’s sure to be a Texas showdown to remember.

On top of the intense rap battles, fans can check out an interactive video-game lounge, as well as a free sneaker cleaning service by two of Dallas’ premier sneaker shops, Kixpo and Soleplier. Plus, attendees can stick around for a post-battle rap concert from Latin hip-hop phenomenon Akapellah with a special guest to join him onstage – fans must stop by to find out who!

Tickets are only $10 with limited quantities available, so fans (18+) are encouraged to get their tickets before it’s too late!