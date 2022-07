Two empty wine glasses sitting in a restaurant on a warm sunny afternoon.

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Dallas from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

Mattito’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 2945 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75022

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 4621 W Park Plano, TX 75093

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

42 BBQ Smokehouse + Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque, Smokehouse, Sandwiches

– Address: 3613 Shire Blvd Richardson, TX 75082

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

Dirty Bones

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Chicken Wings

– Address: 2610 N Houston St Dallas, TX 75201

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

Hudson House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Bars, American (Traditional)

– Address: 5904 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

The Cluckin

– Rating: 5 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Halal, Burgers

– Address: 18110 Midway Rd Dallas, TX 75287

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

Real Thai Cuisine

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Thai, Desserts, Soup

– Address: 2230 S Collins St Arlington, TX 76010

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Tacos, Vegetarian

– Address: 5350 Nebraska Furniture Mart Dr. The Colony, TX 75056

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 6959 Arapaho Rd Dallas, TX 75248

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

Ford’s Garage – Plano

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers, Comfort Food, Bars

– Address: 3904 N Dallas Pkwy Plano, TX 75093

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

The Barrel

– Rating: 4 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Diners, Wine Bars

– Address: 2648 Farm To Market Rd 407 E Bartonville, TX 76226

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Awesome Times

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 2630 Justin Rd Highland Village, TX 75077

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

The Toasted Yolk – Southlake

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches, Salad

– Address: 2820 E Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Akira Back

– Rating: 4 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Korean

– Address: 5765 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

Federales

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2820 Commerce St Dallas Dallas, TX 75226

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

Carbone Dallas

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 1617 Hi Line Dr Dallas, TX 75207

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

The Dream Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos

– Address: 2807 Central Dr Bedford, TX 76021

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

Uzy’s Pizza And Gyro

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 607 Harwood Rd Bedford, TX 76021

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

The Alley Noodle Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles, Chicken Wings, Vietnamese

– Address: 7701 Stacy Rd McKinney, TX 75070

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

District Dallas

– Rating: 4 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Whiskey Bars, Wine Bars, Tapas/Small Plates

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

Sushi Mocki

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 5321 E Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75206

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

Darna Mediterranean Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Pizza

– Address: 7700 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

Baonecci Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 7151 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

Cafe Duro

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Cafes, Desserts, Wine Bars

– Address: 2804 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Hugo’s Invitados

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican, Seafood, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 3699 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

Arabica

– Rating: 5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Arabic, Mediterranean

– Address: 1403 E Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75081

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Pho 95

– Rating: 4 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 9780 Walnut St Dallas, TX 75243

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

Dolly Llama

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Waffles, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Address: 2817 Howell St Dallas, TX 75204

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

Iwa Sushi Grill Dallas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Japanese, Asian Fusion

– Address: 5940 Royal Ln Dallas, TX 75230

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

Beehive

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, American (New), Seafood

– Address: 1514 Elm St Dallas, TX 75201

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

Odelay Tex Mex

– Rating: 3 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican, Wine Bars, Beer Bar

– Address: 5600 W Lovers Ln Dallas, TX 75209

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

Hong Dumpling House

– Rating: 5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Korean

– Address: 1901 Royal Ln Dallas, TX 75229

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

China Queen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 3412 E Hebron Pkwy Carrollton, TX 75007

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

Mike’s Chicken

– Rating: 4 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop

– Address: 7752 Forest Ln Dallas, TX 75230

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

Restaurant Beatrice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Cajun/Creole, Salad, Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 1111 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75208

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

Tatsu Dallas

– Rating: 5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 3309 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

Douglas Bar and Grill

– Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Steakhouses, Barbeque, American (Traditional)

– Address: 6818 Snider Plz Dallas, TX 75205

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

286 Noodle House

– Rating: 5 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 3347 W Walnut St Garland, TX 75042

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

Hello Dumpling

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 8041 Walnut Hill Ln Dallas, TX 75231

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

