Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Dallas from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge:

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2525 Elm St Ste 3B Dallas, TX 75226

Brass Ram

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 2130 Commerce St Fl 2 Dallas, TX 75201

El Carlos Elegante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 1400 N Riverfront Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

Fortune House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 2010 Greenville Ave Ste B Dallas, TX 75206

Quarter Acre

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2023 Greenville Ave Ste 110 Dallas, TX 75206

– Read more on YelpYou may also like: Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 2556 Elm St Dallas, TX 75226

Starship Bagel

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 1520 Elm St Ste 107 Dallas, TX 75201

Mentiiras

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Fast Food

– Address: 418 N Tyler St Dallas, TX 75208

Walter’s Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Soup

– Address: 8010 N Stemmons Fwy Dallas, TX 75247

Poco Fiasco

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Categories: Sandwiches

– Address: 2823 Mckinnon St Ste G105 Dallas, TX 75201

– Read more on YelpYou may also like: Metros where people in Dallas are getting new jobs

Tacos Y Chelas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 244 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208

Ascension Coffee – White Rock

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 9353 Garland Rd Dallas, TX 75218

La Comida Mexican Kitchen And Cocktails.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 1101 N Beckley Ave Dallas, TX 75208

South Polk Pizzeria

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Salad

– Address: 3939 S Polk St Ste 527 Dallas, TX 75224

Green Papaya Plant-Based

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Categories: Acai Bowls

– Address: 3211 Oak Lawn Ave Ste B Dallas, TX 75219

– Read more on YelpYou may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area