DALLAS (KDAF) — Even though this job fair is three to four hours away in Houston, it’s still a chance to find opportunities closer to Dallas.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Veterans Job Fair on Nov. 30 at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bringing over 70 organizations like Frito-Lay, John Deere, Love’s Travel Stops, Marriott International, Sysco and more, these companies are ready to network with the military community.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.