The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you ready for the cold? Most of North Texas will see their first freeze of the season Monday night.

The National Weather Service reported, “A Freeze Warning is in effect across North Texas and parts of western Central Texas. Low temperatures late tonight and early Tuesday morning will fall to or below 32 degrees with areas of frost as well. Those not in the warning area will see more clouds with lows Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 30s. Make sure to protect any sensitive outdoor vegetation and outdoor plumbing or faucets in order to avoid damages do to the cold. Lastly, make sure livestock and outdoor pets are protected from the the abnormally cold temperatures expected. Temperatures will likely rise above freezing by 10 AM Tuesday.”