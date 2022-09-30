DALLAS (KDAF) — The last day of September is upon us in North Texas and it will prove to be cool in the morning with 80-degree temps in the afternoon before night falls and October rises on Saturday.

Cool mornings and warm days seem to be the formula for the start of October in the region. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says this pattern begins Saturday and will continue into next week.

“Cool mornings and seasonably warm early Fall days are expected as we end this week and move into the early weekend. Lows primarily in the 50s will warm into the 80s for most areas. East or east-southeast winds at the surface and a high pressure ridge off to the northeast will maintain low humidity across the area and the possibility for an uptick in fire activity,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

However, there is a large thousand-acre fire dubbed The Lazy Fire across Palo Pinto Country, south of the Possum Kingdom Lake. “Low level wind fields will be east-southeast and move smoke and hazy conditions across mainly parts of Young and Stephen counties both days, likely resulting in poor air quality across these as well. If you suffer from breathing or lung health concerns such as asthma and other ailments, you may want to refrain from spending time outdoors across these areas until the fire is contained and air quality improves,” the center said.

Forecasted highs for Sunday through Thursday won’t see a 90-degree day until Thursday in Temple/Killeen, the other areas of the region will be sitting pretty in the mid-to-high 80s for the majority of the first week of October.

“The outlook Sunday through Thursday calls for a mostly sunny sky with near normal temperatures. Highs will be generally in the 80s with lows in the 50s and lower 60s,” NWS Fort Worth explains.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas