DALLAS (KDAF) — “Do-you-think-he-saurus.” Dallas Zoo is inviting you to a ‘rawwr’ time for you and your family.

Walk through the jungle and visit the prehistoric park at the Dallas Zoo.

The Dallas Zoo announced their Destination Dinosaurs trail that will be available from April 29 through September 30.

You’ll find one of the biggest immersive dinosaur exhibits in the country, selfiesaurus stations, a big kid zone, and food and activities themed to dinosaurs. While walking you and your family will be face-to-face with dinosaurs replicas that once roamed the Earth.

If you are an exclusive member, you can order pre-sale tickets starting March 27. Tickets go on sale to non-members on March 29.