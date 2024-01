The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Experiencing moving dinosaurs, a dino forest and other adventures found at the newest attraction in Fort Worth.

Children’s Dinosaur Park, Dinosaur Land in Fort Worth has two buildings filled with history and dinosaurs! Now open between Lake Worth and Azle Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adults admission starts at $16 and kids start at $12. For more information on the exhibit and more, visit their page.