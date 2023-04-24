DALLAS (KDAF) — American Airlines Center announced this morning that Drake’s performance set for June 24th has been rescheduled.

The concert has now been rescheduled to September 14th and September 15th. “All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates,” tweeted by American Airlines Center.

So I guess we can anticipate to see the 6God then.