The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros are set to face each other in the American League Championship Series of the 2023 MLB playoffs.

The two Texas teams have a longstanding rivalry, but this series will mark the first time the two Lone Star teams will see each other in the postseason.

The Rangers sported a 90-72 record this season, claiming second place in the AL West. After sweeping Tampa Bay in the Wild Card Series, they advanced to the AL Division Series, where they swept Baltimore in three games.

The Astros, who also had a record of 90-72, claimed first place in regular season thanks to the tiebreaker — they won the regular season series over the Rangers 9-4 — before facing Minnesota in the AL Division Series, winning the series 3-1.

Game 1 in the best-of-seven showdown starts in Houston on Sunday, October 15 at 7:15 P.M.