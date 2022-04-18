DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest pitchers to ever pick up a baseball is set to be honored by his former team to kick off the month of May.

On May 1, the Texas Rangers are set to honor and celebrate the anniversary of Nolan Ryan’s seventh no-hitter. For starters, the first 15,000 will receive a Nolan Ryan Pitching Rubber.

Once the Rangers face off against the Atlanta Braves with the first pitch set for 1:35 p.m., there will be a postgame screening of the SXSW 2022 Film Festival’s official selection, Facing Nolan.

Texas Rangers