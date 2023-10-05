The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every child needs tools for a brighter future, and that includes confidence and a sense of being.

KidStrong, a local science-based kids training program focused on building strong, confident minds is offering free classes in honor of National Youth Confidence Day.

“National Youth Confidence Day is celebrated on Oct. 20 of every year. It’s a day to celebrate the potential of young people, their accomplishments, energy, and spirit. The aim is to instill confidence into them and continue to help them grow into successful adults,” according to National Today.

KidStrong will be offering classes Oct. 20 between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The classes will be available for kids ages walking through 11-years-old. No sign-ups for the classes are required.

For more information on KidStrong, visit their website.