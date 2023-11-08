The video above is from a previous related segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — In honor of Veterans Day, Raising Cane’s will donate $250,000 of net proceeds on Saturday to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP), an organization dedicated to meeting the growing needs of wounded veterans, their families, and caregivers.

To support the donation efforts, customers are encouraged to visit any Raising Cane’s location during regular operational hours. The donation will automatically apply to all orders and customers do not need to mention the donation.

Additionally, Cane’s will offer service workers a 10 percent off “Hero Discount” for those with a valid ID.

Credit: Raising Cane’s

“Supporters like Raising Cane’s allow Wounded Warrior Project to meet the growing needs of injured veterans and their loved ones throughout their lifetime,” said WWP vice president of business development Brea Kratzert Todd. “We’re grateful to Raising Cane’s and their customers for joining our mission to honor and empower those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

WWP is transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in their communities. The organization’s direct programs in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care have improved the lives of millions of warriors and their families for 20 years.

“Raising Cane’s is proud to honor our nation’s veterans, and we take our hats off to you and your families for your unwavering courage, dedication and sacrifice in protecting our country and freedom,” said Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves. “This Veterans Day, we invite everyone to join us in our Restaurants as we raise $250,000 to support Wounded Warrior Project and the great work this organization does.”