DALLAS (KDAF) — Raising Cane’s is donating 100 bikes to the Dallas Youth Sports Association, a local nonprofit helping inner city youth develop athletic skills, healthy living habits, and leadership qualities by providing affordable recreational sports programs.

Fueled by fond memories and a passion for giving back to local communities, Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves had the idea to donate bikes to youth organizations in hopes of creating special holiday memories for those who need them most.

“Growing up, I received a bike every year for Christmas and it was one of the most impactful memories of my childhood,” said Graves. “I remember the joy and excitement it brought me back then – and still does today as this tradition has continued into adulthood – and I want to recreate that same special moment for youth in need across the country.”

In its fifth consecutive year, Graves and Raising Cane’s have partnered with youth organizations to spread joy through bike donations and special guest appearances. This year, the brand kicked off the initiative by donating 1,000 bikes in New York City during the first week of December, and will give away 100+ bikes in Dallas, Phoenix, and Baton Rouge this holiday season.

At 10:00 a.m. on Dec. 16, Raising Cane’s and the Dallas Youth Sports Association will team up to present 100 bicycles to children who are actively part of the program and range in age from toddlers to seventeen years old.

“We are thankful to Mr. Graves and Raising Cane’s for their donation of 100 bikes for our kids,” said JR Huerta, Founder of the Dallas Youth Sports Association. “We are able to operate through the generosity of members of our very own community, and we are thankful to Raising Cane’s for making this holiday season one the kids will never forget.”