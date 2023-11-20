The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Raising Cane’s is partnering with Cody’s Friends Rescue to promote pet welfare!

Created after its yellow lab namesake, Raising Cane, the brand’s Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign benefitting local pet welfare organizations nationwide will kick off on Monday, Nov. 20, with net proceeds from in-Restaurant plush puppy sales in Dallas benefiting Cody’s Friends Rescue.

Credit: Raising Cane’s

From Nov. 20 through Dec. 31, Raising Cane’s will sell limited-edition Plush Puppies inspired by iconic holiday landmarks in New York City, including the tree at Rockefeller Center and the New Years Ball Drop at Times Square. This year’s designs were influenced by the brand’s entry into The Big Apple, where it opened the doors to its World Flagship Restaurant in Times Square in June, followed by Restaurant openings in Astor Place and Brooklyn.

Rockefeller Tree Cane pays homage to a New York City holiday tradition spanning over eight decades. Over her fur, Cane rocks a Balsam fir-inspired tree cloak with a sparkle motif and matching hat, topped off by a silver Raising Cane’s tree-topper.

Countdown Cane is inspired by the Times Square Ball, which sits proudly at One Times Square and has symbolized the final seconds of the year since 1907. In a flashy, metallic print resembling the “Big Ball,” a year-round attraction that can be seen sparkling above Times Square, Countdown Cane sports a “Happy New Year” headband and a black Raising Cane’s bandana with sparkles.

One hundred percent of net proceeds from plush puppies sold at Raising Cane’s Restaurants in Dallas will go to Cody’s Friends Rescue, an all-breed, volunteer-based nonprofit rescue formed by Tina and Dan Schmidt. Cody’s Friends helps homeless, unwanted, neglected and abused dogs find loving, forever homes. They also raise awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering – not only for the health of the dogs, but also to control overpopulation.

Plush puppies are now available for purchase in-Restaurant for $9.99 plus tax with net proceeds benefiting Cody’s Friends. Plush puppies are also available for purchase online at raisingcanes.com. Proceeds from online purchases will go to Canine Companions, a national organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained service dogs at no charge to the recipient.