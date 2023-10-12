DALLAS (KDAF) — Hundreds showed up Thursday for the grand opening of the Post Malone x Dallas Cowboys-themed Raising Cane’s.

The Dallas Cowboy-themed Raising Cane’s came equipped with Cowboy blue neon and silver interior paired with Post Malone memorabilia of some of his iconic tour outfits and more.

Cane’s owner, Todd Graves, didn’t think twice when Post Malone said he wanted to help design his very own Raising Cane’s after, what Graves coined, “America’s Team”.

“I met Post Malone at Rolling Lound around 2019. People who grow up having Cane’s, right? A lot are like; I want to meet the Cane’s guy. And so someone asked me if I like Post Malone and I was like I love his music. [They asked] do you and your daughter want to come out and see him?” Raising Cane’s owner, Todd Graves said.

From there Graves said after hanging out with the megastar, a friendship was born.

“What I really like about Post is… He’s a world superstar, but he’s like the welder that lives down the street from you. He’s just like a nice guy and the kindest,” Graves said.

Not to mention, Malone has always had a love for Cane’s, according to the owner. After having a Cane’s built closer to his home in Utah, Post asked Graves if he would be able to design one of his own.

Social Media Influencers, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and DJ Blackbeard as well as hundreds of Dallasites all came out to see the work come to life. The restaurant will operate under normal business hours from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.