DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a rainy start to Valentine’s Day in North Texas, but should become dry in the afternoon while the wind will persist before some stormy weather on Wednesday.

A windy and dry afternoon will follow up some morning rain on Tuesday as showers and isolated thunderstorms will end from west to east during the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

“Widespread showers and isolated storms will abruptly end from west to east this morning with windy, warm, and sunny conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 70s for most of the area. Expect gusty southwest winds especially in North Texas through much of the day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

A Wind Advisory will be in place throughout the region through 6 p.m. Tuesday, “Wind Advisories will be in effect in North Texas through 6 PM this evening and in Central Texas through noon today,” the weather center said.

“Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in North Texas, with gusts mostly around 45 mph in Central Texas. Take care to secure loose outdoor objects before these gusty winds arrive!”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Midweek will prove to be stormy as severe storms are possible late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening; still, the main threats will be a few tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind gusts.

“A cold front on Wednesday will bring the potential for strong to severe storms across the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Forecast details will be refined, so check back for updates,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas