DALLAS (KDAF) — Showers are expected throughout the region on Monday before a cold front approaches North Texas affecting Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports showers are expected to be present for most of the region with some isolated storms possible near Central Texas. Chances for rain will dwindle Monday night as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will bring cool temperatures and cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday for the region.

NWS Fort Worth tweeted, “Showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger through most of the day and should come to an end tonight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s 50s. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx #texomawx.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

“Rain chances return overnight through Monday across most of the region, with the best chances across our southeastern counties. Light rain with little to no accumulation is expected across North Texas. An isolated storm or two may occur in the southeastern-most counties, but severe weather is not expected. Rain chances should come to an end from west to east Monday evening ahead of a weak cold front,” the weather center said.