DALLAS (KDAF) — A cold front will sweep through North Texas today, bring rain and colder temperatures with highs in the 60s.

The National Weather Service reported, “Our next cold front will bring breezy winds, much cooler temperatures, and widespread rainfall to the region on Thursday. Isolated to scattered storms will accompany showers throughout the day Thursday and will continue into Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but a few strong storms may produce small hail and gusty winds across Central Texas. All rain will exit the region on Friday.”