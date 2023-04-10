DALLAS(KDAF)— North Texas will receive some showers this morning in certain areas with temperatures in the mid-70s. All this week, the low 50s will be the norm at night.

NWS Fort Worth said, ” Today will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms are possible mainly along and west of US-281. Winds will be east 5-10 mph with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s”.

It’s going to be cloudy and high 70s in the morning, but no rain is expected yet.

NWS Fort Worth said, “This week will feature a gradual warming trend into the low 80s and dry conditions”.