DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports rain with isolated thunderstorms is likely. The region’s morning rain chances do seem to be higher than the afternoon’s, but nonetheless, make sure to bulk up while watching the Cowboys in their annual Thanksgiving game.

“PSA if you have outdoor plans on Thanksgiving day: Rain and at least isolated thunderstorms are likely on Thanksgiving day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Wednesday to Saturday will see some unsettled weather throughout the region with rain being seen every until it will move out late in the day on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the forecast has took a turn for the worse. An upper system was projected to quickly move through on Thanksgiving day, but now it looks like it will hang around for several days. Expect rain to start Wednesday and continue off/on through Saturday. The highest rain chances are across North and East Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas