DALLAS (KDAF) — Some rain and storm chances are set to return over the North Texas weekend, but not before another Heat Advisory is in store for half of the region on Thursday.

Another Heat Advisory is in place in the region until 9 p.m. on Thursday as the heat index could reach as high as 107 degrees. NWS Fort Worth says, “A Heat Advisory is in effect for the counties shaded in orange until 9 PM on Thursday. In the advisory area, heat indices up to 107 are expected. Make sure to drink plenty of water, avoid excess time outdoors, and to make sure to look for children and pets before locking your vehicle.”

It’s going to be a hot and rain-free Thursday in North Texas with highs in the upper 90s to near 103 degrees. “Hot and rain-free weather is expected today. Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to near 103 degrees with heat index values between 103-106. Mostly sunny skies are expected with south winds between 10-15 mph.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center says that some rain and storm chances will make their way back into the region along with possible damaging downburst winds.

“Rain and storm chances will return Friday and Saturday as a cold front approaches the Red River. The best chances will be confined to areas immediately along the Red River during the afternoon hours each day. Damaging downburst winds will be possible with any storms,” NWS Fort Worth said.

