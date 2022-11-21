DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve made it North Texas, Thanksgiving week has arrived and the week will start off with a little bit of rain on Monday morning, and a foggy Tuesday morning, here’s what you need to know about the early week forecast.

Monday will be off to a rainy start but shouldn’t last into the afternoon as it will move to East Texas and Southeast Texas, and lighter rain into Central Texas.

“Off/on rain is expected for most as you head out the door this morning. Rain should move into East and Southeast Texas this afternoon with the sun returning to North Texas this afternoon,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Tuesday patchy dense fog will be possible throughout the region, so, make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to work or wherever you’re going that morning. The fog will eventually give way to some sunshine in the afternoon.

"Patchy fog is possible during the Tuesday morning commute, so plan to add extra time to your commute. Morning fog will give way to sunny skies in the afternoon," NWS Fort Worth.

