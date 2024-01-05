DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain will exit the area by Friday afternoon, leaving North Texas with highs in the mid 50s.

The National Weather Service reported, “A storm system will continue moving away from the forecast area. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph will continue with variable cloudiness. Widespread showers continue across East Texas this morning with patchy fog in behind the rain further west. This afternoon will be dry but remain semi-humid with highs upper 40s and 50s across much of North Texas, with a few locales seeing around 60 degrees in Central Texas.”