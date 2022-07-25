DALLAS (KDAF) — As the North Texas heat continues during the work week some much-needed and wanted rain could return over the weekend Friday-Saturday.

NWS Fort Worth reports a weak cold front will be approaching the Red River which in turn will bring some low rain chances to the region. “Low rain chances will return to North Texas at the end of the week as a weak cold front approaches the area. The greatest chances will be on Friday and Saturday,” the center said.

Some locations in the region have the potential to see some decent rainfall, others could miss out as the rain will be scattered in nature, the center adds. “Temperatures should return to near normal values with aid from increased cloud cover.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Lastly, NWS Fort Worth said, “For both DFW and Waco, 2022 is among the driest years on record through July 24. DFW has cracked the top 10 with no measurable rainfall since June 3. For Waco, only 1925 is drier for the year to date.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas