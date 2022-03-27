DALLAS (KDAF) — We saw some nicer weather over the weekend and the National Weather Service says that trend will continue into the beginning of this week.

National Weather Service Fort Worth says by the middle of the week though, expect rain chances Tuesday night headed into Wednesday. Tuesday night, we will see showers and storms develop along a dryline and enter from the West. Officials say some storms may be strong, but it is too soon to know if a severe weather threat exists.

Wednesday showers and storms will exit to the East in the afternoon.

“Rain chances will arrive by the middle part of next week with the next upper level storm system and cold front. Hopefully this will mitigate the fire danger and lessen the ongoing drought! #ctxwx #dfwwx #texomawx” official with the National Weather Service Fort Worth said in a tweet.

Overnight Tuesday temperatures will get to a high of 60 and on Wednesday the high is projected to by 75 in DFW.