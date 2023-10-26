The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Rain chances continue Thursday, as north Texas will see lingering showers along and east of I-35.

The National Weather Service reported, “The bulk of the rain will be shifting into East Texas today, however, lingering showers will be possible as far west as the I-35 corridor. Average rainfall amounts will amount to about 2-3 inches. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s.”

The metroplex received 4 to 8 inches of rain on Wednesday, causing flooding and high water over roadways.

The highs today will reach upper 70s to mid 80s.