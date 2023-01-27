DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s been a cool end to the week in North Texas as January is winding down and the region will see a return of rain chances and a cold front, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Before the rain and cold front, some warmer weather will return to the region on Friday as it will be mostly sunny with highs reaching into the low 60s. Saturday will be breezy with increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s before the chances for rain move in.

Scattered showers will pop up in the eastern portion of the region; showers and isolated storms will be more likely overnight. Sunday, a cold front moves in with much cooler temps behind it, and scattered showers are expected across Central Texas.

“Warmer weather returns today and tomorrow with highs in the 60s. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers possible across East and Central Texas.

“Showers and isolated storms become more widespread across East Texas Saturday night. A cold front will move through overnight and bring much cooler temperatures to North Texas Sunday,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas