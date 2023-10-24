The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab your umbrella! There’s up to a 50 percent chance of rain for areas of North Texas on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported, “Additional showers and storms are expected this afternoon, especially along and west of I-35. Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder may impact your outdoor plans. Bouts of brief heavy rain will lead to temporary ponding in poor drainage areas.”

Highs will top out in the mid 70s to 80s, with lows overnight in the 60s.