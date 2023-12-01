The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Growing up in Texas, many have grown accustomed to the Christmas Lights events and changing the radio station to fit with the event.

With the digital age making its way through everything that we interact with, it’s hard to still find things that bring back nostalgia.

Mesquite Arts Theatre

But they do still exist! The Mesquite Arts Theatre Presents: It’s A Wonderful Life — Adapted by Joe Landry.

The show will be playing from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, with Season tickets already available. You can purchase them here.