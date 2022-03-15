DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a stormy night full of small hail for some North Texans on Monday, so, what will Tuesday bring?

As you already may know, Tuesday in North Texas started with some cool temperatures with some cloud coverage across areas near and east of I-35. National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says all areas should see the skies clear up throughout the day.

It will be cooler than last Tuesday, but still relatively warm with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s with winds from the northwest up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

“Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s across the region. Cloudiness over East Texas will clear gradually through the day with areas west of Interstate 35 expected to be mostly sunny through the day.”