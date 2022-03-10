DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a cool Thursday morning in North Texas with lows falling in the 30s along with some patchy fog throughout the area. Besides that, it’s going to be quiet Thursday when it comes to weather for the area according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Patchy fog will be possible for some tonight into the [Thursday] AM. A cold front will enter our NW counties late Thursday afternoon, with southerly winds ahead and northerly winds behind.”

However, a strong cold front will enter the picture from the northwest in the late afternoon hours of Friday’s eve. Highs in the afternoon will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. Some wind will be coming from the south ahead of the cold front but will change to coming from the north behind the front.

Thursday afternoon skies are expected to be mostly or completely sunny. Friday has a potential for winter precipitation and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Texas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.