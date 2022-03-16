DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s some patchy fog possible in the eastern part of North Texas during the morning hours but should fade by late morning, early afternoon according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Wednesday is set to be a warm day for North Texas, warmer than Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. It will be a mostly sunny day with breezy winds from the south.

“Some patchy fog will be possible over parts of East Texas this morning, but any fog will dissipate by late morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warm with breezy south winds of 10-15 MPH.”