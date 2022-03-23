DALLAS (KDAF) — Mid-week from North Texas is looking and feeling a lot different than the start of the work week did. The area will see dry and pleasant weather but should avoid outdoor burning as some elevated fire danger will be present throughout some parts of the area.

NWS Fort Worth says, “Despite the recent rain; dry, sunny and breezy conditions will create elevated fire weather conditions across western portions of the forecast area, so avoid outdoor burning and remember to not toss lit cigarette butts outside.”

What will the weekend look like? Well, expect more of the same from the mid-week forecast as temperatures will continue to rise from Friday to Sunday. This also means that the threat for fire starts/spread increases as well throughout the weekend.

Friday will see temps reach into the mid to high 70s while Saturday increases to low to mid 80s and Sunday seeing temps in the mid to high 80s. There’s even a chance the western part of the area could see temps reach into the 90s.

“Temperatures will be rising this weekend, and this will mean an increasing threat for fire starts and spread, especially on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s, with a few 90s in far western portions of North and Central Texas.”