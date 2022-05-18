DALLAS (KDAF) — NWS Fort Worth reports there is potential for late Friday night storms in North Texas.

After a hot week in the region chances for showers and storms will be back Friday night alongside a dryline and ahead of an incoming cold front. “Some storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail the main threats. It is still a bit uncertain how widespread and how intense storms will be, so check back for updated information over the next few days.”

The center adds that Friday evening the northwest portion of North Texas could experience some isolated thunderstorms and the potential for some of those storms could become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats.

Overnight Friday into Saturday showers and storms cold move into a majority of the region with damaging wind gusts as the primary severe weather threat.