DALLAS (KDAF) — After a warm weekend in North Texas some storms are possible in the forecast for Sunday night into Monday, we checked with the National Weather Service center in Forth Worth to see what you can expect as the next work week begins.

There will be a low threat for these storms to be severe but the chances for storms Sunday night into Monday are there as a stalled out frontal boundary arrives.

“We’ll have a couple of chances for additional rain through the weekend and into next week. There will be a low chance for showers/storms late Friday night into Saturday, but better chances will arrive with a stalled out frontal boundary late Sunday night into Monday. At this time the severe weather threat appears low, but we’ll continue to monitor over the coming days.”