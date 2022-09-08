DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday will see sunny and slightly cooler temps across the North Texas region with an isolated shower or two possible in the afternoon hours.

Highs on Thursday will range between the mid-80s and mid-90s with winds from the east ranging from 5-10 mph. NWS Fort Worth says, “Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected today across North and Central Texas. Highs will be slightly cooler today compared to previous days. A few isolated showers will be possible across East and portions of Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Now for a look at the weekend and early next week’s weather outlook. NWS Fort Worth says that temperatures will be near to slightly above the seasonal norm through the early part of the weekend prior to the arrival of a cold front on Sunday.

That cold front will bring slightly cooler temps with lower humidity to the region.

The weather center says, “Temperatures will be near to slightly above normal through the early weekend, before a cold front arrives late in the weekend and bring slightly cooler temperatures with lower humidity to the region. High temperatures in the lower-mid 90s through Saturday will cool to the mid 80s to lower 90s by early next week. Lows should overall be pleasant with lows in the 60s to around 70 degrees within the heat island, immediate urban areas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas