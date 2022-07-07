DALLAS (KDAF) — The heat is going to continue into the North Texas weekend and work week next week; the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is sharing some potential afternoon high temperatures and maximum heat index values for areas across North Texas.

The quick explanation is that very hot conditions are expected to continue into the weekend and early next week with highs between 103-105 degrees for most of North Texas with heat index values ranging from 105-112 degrees.

The center explains, “East of I-35 will see the hottest conditions, as heat index values will exceed 110 degrees in many areas. Please take all necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses this weekend. Spend time in air conditioning indoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Do all you can to ensure you, your loved ones, and your pets stay safe from the heat!”

Be sure to be weather aware and prepare to beat the heat.

NWS Fort Worth