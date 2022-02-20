DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas was able to enjoy a warm weekend, but a cold front and some potential storms and even wintry weather could be in the forecast to start the work week according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

Sunday going into Monday, the main concern to watch is the elevated fire weather threat that will be in the area due to breezy winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

Come Monday afternoon and Tuesday, the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms increases along and east of I-35. Then on Tuesday, a cold front is set to bring in cooler temperatures across the region.

NWS Fort Worth: Storms early next week

Along with that cold front, an upper-level system could result in a wintry mix of precipitation Wednesday into late Thursday. NWS Fort Worth reports, “At this time we don’t know where the freezing line will be, how long the wintry precipitation may last, accumulations or exactly who will see wintry precipitation.”

NWS Fort Worth: Tuesday-Friday outlook