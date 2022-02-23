DALLAS (KDAF) — Winter weather is expected to be in North Texas from midweek into the end of the week. The northern part of Dallas-Fort Worth has been upgraded to a winter storm warning while the rest of the area remains under a winter weather advisory through Thursday due to sleet and ice accumulation and its effect on the road conditions.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared an outlook of the weather expected to hit North Texas from Wednesday through Sunday.

Wednesday will see light freezing rain/drizzle along with some sleet and the temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with wind chill value in the teens.

Thursday will see heavier freezing rain and sleet with temps in the 20s and 30s with wind chill values in the teens.

Friday will bring rain and light wintry mix with temps ranging from the teens/20s into the 40s.

Saturday will bring light wintry mix then some rain with lows in the 20s/30 into the 40s.

Sunday will bring clear/milder skies with lows in the 20s/30s into the 50s.