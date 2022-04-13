DALLAS (KDAF) — Easter weekend is fastly approaching and plans with the family are being finalized for some egg hunts and more. So, you need to know what the weekend weather will look like in North Texas.

We checked with the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth for a quick look at what the Easter weekend weather will look like across the region.

The center reports, “The Easter weekend will be warm and breezy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Easter due to the arrival of a weak cold front. Highs will be mainly in the 80s except for some lower 90s across the southwest. A few strong storms will be possible but widespread severe thunderstorms are not anticipated.”

Be safe and enjoy the Easter weekend with family and friends!