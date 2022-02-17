DALLAS (KDAF) — Travelers abroad can take yet another sigh of relief as Qantas has resumed its services from Sydney, Australia to DFW Airport following an almost two-year hiatus.

In a tweet, DFW Airpot welcomed back their friend from down under, “So hoppy, er, happy to welcome back @Qantas to DFW Airport for the first time since 2020 this afternoon! 🦘 Seeing our favorite Australian partners again was the perfect pick-me-up on a rainy Wednesday!”

Qantas is set to operate three non-stop return services a week from Sydney and DFW on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. CEO Andrew David with Qantas International said the airline has seen bookings on the Australia to DFW route more than doubled since the announcement from the Australian government welcoming back tourists on Feb. 21.

“We know Americans are keen to travel again to and rediscover all that Australia has to offer, with the U.S. currently performing as one of the strongest inbound markets across the Qantas network,” David said.

You can check out the full announcement here.