DALLAS (KDAF) — Sample some of the best barbecue from around the nation at the Q Barbecue Fest in Dallas!

Originally from St. Louis, the festival is definitely for those who are meat lovers at heart! General admission and VIP admission both include “all-you-can-eat” with over “30K LBS” of delicious meat being smoked on the premises. Festivities will also include live BBQ demos, rib and chicken eating contests and more.

The festival will take place Oct. 7 through Oct. 8, 2023, at the AT&T Stadium. The General Admission tickets start at $69 with the 4-hour VIP pass starting at $129. The VIP comes with open bar drinks, exclusive access to the Cowboys locker room and more!

For more information on this smokey event, visit the Q BBQ Dallas website.