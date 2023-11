The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — PXG Dallas pays tribute to veterans every day with the PXG for Heroes program, an initiative to express heartfelt gratitude to the military, veterans and first responders. The program was developed by PXG’s founder, Bob Parsons, who was a veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

In honor of Veterans Day, until Nov. 15, heroes can take advantage of an even deeper discount, enjoying 40% off on apparel and accessories!

Credit: PXG