DALLAS (KDAF) — Leading research and development company and golf club manufacturer, PXG is launching their upcoming PXG Black Ops collection.

The Collection will be available to the public on Jan. 11 to celebrate, the company is offering all current and past military, veterans and first responders early access to the brand-new collection.

The early access event will be at PXG Dallas on Jan. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will include first access to book fittings and a preview of the new collection.

