DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been to mini-golfing you probably didn’t go to a high-end place. The iconic leisure activity is the perfect, laid-back way to spend the day, with its signature brightly colored clubs and golf balls intricate greeneries and sometimes neon light display.

One DFW mini-golf location though is looking to change up the look of the class activity and added a new, classier look to the game. It’s called Puttery.

Located at The Grandscape in The Colony, this establishment “offers an immersive experience unlike any other.”

Oh, and did we mention that they serve food and drinks as well? Only for people 21-years-old and older, Puttery offers intricate greenery design that is classy and chic.

“From competitive socializing to curated culinary options and inventive craft cocktails, one thing is for sure – you can always count on an epic night out.”

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo and journalist Landon Wexler took a trip to Puttery to see all that they offer.

To book your appointment, visit puttery.com/locations/dallas.