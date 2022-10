Happy Golden Retriever Dog sitting in a pile of leaves in the Fall

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder.

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

1 / 50Petfinder

Sandy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

2 / 50Petfinder

Harris

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

3 / 50Petfinder

Jasper

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

4 / 50Petfinder

Tom

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

5 / 50Petfinder

Jason

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Affenpinscher

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Dallas

6 / 50Petfinder

Kendal

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Affenpinscher

– Read more on Petfinder

7 / 50Petfinder

Frankie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Plott Hound

– Read more on Petfinder

8 / 50Petfinder

Cybele

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

9 / 50Petfinder

Kahlua

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

10 / 50Petfinder

Chipper

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Dallas

11 / 50Petfinder

Betsy’s Puppies

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Hound, Catahoula Leopard Dog (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

12 / 50Petfinder

Degas

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

13 / 50Petfinder

Yoda

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Rat Terrier, Chihuahua (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

14 / 50Petfinder

Count

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

15 / 50Petfinder

Coraline

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Husky (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

16 / 50Petfinder

Poppy (New Digs)

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

17 / 50Petfinder

Zinnia

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Shepherd, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

18 / 50Petfinder

Misty

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Shepherd, Cattle Dog (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

19 / 50Petfinder

Kizzy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Weimaraner, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

20 / 50Petfinder

Samuel

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Shepherd, Weimaraner (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree

21 / 50Petfinder

Morgan

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, American Bulldog (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

22 / 50Petfinder

Gary

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

23 / 50Petfinder

Greta

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

24 / 50Petfinder

Gertrude

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

25 / 50Petfinder

Gray

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Dallas

26 / 50Petfinder

Gerald

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

27 / 50Petfinder

Grenadine

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Mixed Breed, Pit Bull Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

28 / 50Petfinder

Joey

– Gender: Male

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog, Husky (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

29 / 50Petfinder

Ross

– Gender: Male

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog, Husky (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

30 / 50Petfinder

Pearl

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Shepherd (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Dallas

31 / 50Petfinder

Sassy

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

32 / 50Petfinder

Cordy

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

33 / 50Petfinder

Trixie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

34 / 50Petfinder

Darwin

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

35 / 50Petfinder

Hattie

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chihuahua

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dallas

36 / 50Petfinder

Jeffrey

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

37 / 50Petfinder

Panda

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Husky

– Read more on Petfinder

38 / 50Petfinder

Zero

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

39 / 50Petfinder

Toby

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Border Collie (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

40 / 50Petfinder

Olive

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Weimaraner (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

41 / 50Petfinder

Miley

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Weimaraner (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

42 / 50Petfinder

Cruz

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

43 / 50Petfinder

Spade

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Mixed Breed

– Read more on Petfinder

44 / 50Petfinder

Found stray: Tinkerbell

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Border Collie, Terrier (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

45 / 50Petfinder

Autumn

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Chihuahua (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

46 / 50Petfinder

Everest

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Pomeranian

– Read more on Petfinder

47 / 50Petfinder

Maple

– Gender: Female

– Breed: German Shepherd Dog, Yellow Labrador Retriever (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

48 / 50Petfinder

Sabrina

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Pit Bull Terrier, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

49 / 50Petfinder

Monty

– Gender: Male

– Breed: Labrador Retriever, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

50 / 50Petfinder

Peep

– Gender: Female

– Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog, Mixed Breed (mixed)

– Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor